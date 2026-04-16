HDFC AMC Q4 Results LIVE: Stock gains 2% ahead of results, dividend announcement; will market fall weigh on Q4 show?

HDFC AMC Q4 Results LIVE: HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) is slated to post its financial results for the March quarter of FY26 on Thursday, April 16. The company is also expected to announce a dividend along with its Q4 results.
Ahead of the Q4 results announcement, HDFC AMC stock was trading 2% higher on the BSE.
Analysts expect HDFC AMC to post a tepid show for the March quarter amid a sharp stock market correction in the last month of the quarter. Brokerages have a mixed outlook in terms of profit growth, but largely it is seen in a (-)3% to 3% range.
The QAAUM growth is expected to remain flat, with declines in equity and debt AUM offset by strong ETF growth. Meanwhile, yields may fall, as per analysts. Meanwhile, investor focus will remain on the stability of retail flows and the outlook on flow market share.
Track this space for LIVE updates on HDFC AMC Q4 results.
Price & Futures Positioning: HDFCAMC ended the March series -17.3%, with rollover rising to 89.5% vs 78.8%, indicating short positions carried forward. In the current series, the stock is up 14% while OI has declined 5.2%, pointing to continued short covering.
Volatility Setup: The IV–HV spread (42.6% vs 38.7%) is near monthly highs, indicating elevated option premiums and a high probability of post-event IV crush.
Sentiment Indicators: PCR at 0.60 reflects bearish positioning with heavy call writing, but also signals a contrarian setup, where any positive trigger could lead to sharp short covering.
Options Skew: The skew has steepened, with OTM puts getting expensive and calls softening, highlighting strong downside hedging demand.
Key Levels
Resistance: 2700–2800 (heavy Call addition; upside capped)
Support: 2500 immediate, with strong base at 2400 (Put OI concentration)
Seasonality: April remains historically strong (+5.2% avg return, 71% success rate), but the current ~20% rally suggests the stock is overextended in the near term.
Suggested Strategy: Bull Call Spread
Buy HDFCAMC (1 lot) 2,700 Call 64 – 74
Sell HDFCAMC (1 lot) 2,780 Call 26 - 32
Breakeven Point (BEP): 2,727.00
Max Loss: -8,100.00
Max Gain: 15,900.00
— Axis Securities
Traditionally, HDFC AMC has traded at a ~20% premium to NAM; however, NAM is trading at a similar valuation—of 28x FY28E EPS to HDFC AMC. This is the result of market share gains – its flow market share remains substantially higher than book market share and a large ETF book, which has helped it over the last two quarters. Hereon, we expect HDFC AMC to outperform both IPRU AMC and NAM, said JM Financial.
The brokerage said it is upgrading HDFC AMC to a BUY, valuing the AMC at 33x FY28E EPS of INR 96, yielding a revised TP of INR 3,200 from INR 2900 (earlier valuing it at 31x FY28E).
We expect coverage AMCs to see equity QAAuM growth of 0.1% QoQ/22.5% YoY. Equity QAAuM for ICICI could grow by 2.0% QoQ while it may be flat for HDFC & NAM. Adjusting for one-time VRS impact for UTIAMC, core income for our AMC universe might rise by 3.6% QoQ. ICICI, HDFC and NAM continue to see higher net equity flow market share compared to stock while ICICI remains a top equity performer. We continue to prefer ICICI and HDFC.
— Prabhudas Lilladher Capital
HDFC AMC said last month that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, i.e. April 16, 2026, inter alia, to consider the following:
1. To consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2026.
2. To recommend Dividend, if any, for financial year ending March 31, 2026.