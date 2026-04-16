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HDFC AMC Q4 results: Profit drops 2.5% YoY to ₹623 crore; declares final dividend of ₹54 for FY26

HDFC AMC Q4 results 2026: HDFC Asset Management Company announced a 2.5% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated profit for Q4FY26 to 622.66 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated16 Apr 2026, 01:57 PM IST
HDFC AMC Q4 results: The asset management company declared a profit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>623 crore for Q4FY26.
HDFC AMC Q4 results: The asset management company declared a profit of ₹623 crore for Q4FY26. (Pixabay)
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HDFC AMC Q4 results 2026: HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday, 16 April, announced a 2.5% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated profit for the March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY26) to 622.66 crore.

In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was 638.46 crore.

Sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company's consolidated profit suffered a bigger decline of 19% as its profit in Q3FY26 was 769.42 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose nearly 17% YoY but dropped 2.2% QoQ to 1,051.51 crore. In Q4FY25, the company's revenue was 901.36 crore, and in Q3FY26, revenue was 1,075.10 crore.

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Meanwhile, the company announced a final dividend of 54 per share of 5 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

On a standalone basis, the company's profit after tax (PAT) for the March quarter dropped 2.4% YoY and 19% QoQ to 623.29 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's standalone profit was 638.73 crore, while in Q3FY26, the profit was 770.09 crore.

Standalone revenue from operations increased by 1.6% YoY to 1,050.48 crore from 901.22 crore in Q4FY25. Sequentially, however, standalone revenue slipped by 2.2% from 1,074.25 crore in Q3FY26.

HDFC AMC results FY26

For the entire financial year 2025-26, the company's consolidated profit rose by 16.2% to 2,858.06 crore from 2,460.19 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 17.8% to 4,122.16 crore from 3,498.44 crore in the previous year.

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Operating profit before working capital changes for the financial year stood at 3,369.80 crore from 2,824.42 crore YoY.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

About the Author

Nishant Kumar

Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More

EarningsQ4 EarningsQ4 ResultsHDFC Asset Management CompanyHDFC AMC
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