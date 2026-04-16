HDFC AMC Q4 results: Profit drops 2.5% YoY to ₹623 crore; declares final dividend of ₹54 for FY26

HDFC AMC Q4 results 2026: HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday, 16 April, announced a 2.5% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated profit for the March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY26) to ₹622.66 crore.
In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was ₹638.46 crore.
Sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company's consolidated profit suffered a bigger decline of 19% as its profit in Q3FY26 was ₹769.42 crore.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose nearly 17% YoY but dropped 2.2% QoQ to ₹1,051.51 crore. In Q4FY25, the company's revenue was ₹901.36 crore, and in Q3FY26, revenue was ₹1,075.10 crore.
Meanwhile, the company announced a final dividend of ₹54 per share of ₹5 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.
On a standalone basis, the company's profit after tax (PAT) for the March quarter dropped 2.4% YoY and 19% QoQ to ₹623.29 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's standalone profit was ₹638.73 crore, while in Q3FY26, the profit was ₹770.09 crore.
Standalone revenue from operations increased by 1.6% YoY to ₹1,050.48 crore from ₹901.22 crore in Q4FY25. Sequentially, however, standalone revenue slipped by 2.2% from ₹1,074.25 crore in Q3FY26.
For the entire financial year 2025-26, the company's consolidated profit rose by 16.2% to ₹2,858.06 crore from ₹2,460.19 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 17.8% to ₹4,122.16 crore from ₹3,498.44 crore in the previous year.
Operating profit before working capital changes for the financial year stood at ₹3,369.80 crore from ₹2,824.42 crore YoY.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)