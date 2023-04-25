HDFC AMC Q4 results: Net profit rises nearly 10% on year to ₹376 crore1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 04:01 PM IST
- For the fiscal year that ended in March 2023, the board has also recommended a dividend of ₹48 per equity share
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) standalone net profit surged 9.6% to ₹376 crore during the quarter ended March (Q4FY23) as against ₹343 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the mutual fund company's net profit grew about 2% from ₹369.40 in Q3FY23 (October-December).
