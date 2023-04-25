Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  HDFC AMC Q4 results: Net profit rises nearly 10% on year to 376 crore
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) standalone net profit surged 9.6% to 376 crore during the quarter ended March (Q4FY23) as against 343 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the mutual fund company's net profit grew about 2% from 369.40 in Q3FY23 (October-December).

HDFC AMC's revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose nearly 5% to 541 crore for the quarter ended March against 516 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. On quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue fell over 3% from 560 crore.

The operating profit for the quarter ended March was 394.8 crore as compared to 378 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

For the fiscal year that ended in March 2023, the board has also recommended a dividend of 48 per equity share.

For the three months that ended in December 2022, HDFC asset management company's earnings after tax (PAT) increased nominally by 3% to 369.5 crore.

In comparison to the same period in FY22, its overall revenue increased by 4% to 663 crore in the quarter that ended in December, from 635.9 crore.

Shares of HDFC AMC closed nearly 1% down at 1,765.60 per share. The stock hit a intraday high of 1,785 and low of 1,746.05 on Tuesday.

 

According to trendlyne data, the stock price has fallen 14% and underperformed its sector by 31.5% in the past year. The stock was trading at high day volume of 872.8K.

