According to trendlyne data, the stock price has fallen 14% and underperformed its sector by 31.5% in the past year. The stock was trading at high day volume of 872.8K.

Shares of HDFC AMC closed nearly 1% down at ₹1,765.60 per share. The stock hit a intraday high of ₹1,785 and low of ₹1,746.05 on Tuesday.

In comparison to the same period in FY22, its overall revenue increased by 4% to ₹663 crore in the quarter that ended in December, from ₹635.9 crore.

For the three months that ended in December 2022, HDFC asset management company's earnings after tax (PAT) increased nominally by 3% to ₹369.5 crore.

For the fiscal year that ended in March 2023, the board has also recommended a dividend of ₹48 per equity share.

The operating profit for the quarter ended March was ₹394.8 crore as compared to ₹378 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

HDFC AMC's revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose nearly 5% to ₹541 crore for the quarter ended March against ₹516 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. On quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue fell over 3% from ₹560 crore.

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) standalone net profit surged 9.6% to ₹376 crore during the quarter ended March (Q4FY23) as against ₹343 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the mutual fund company's net profit grew about 2% from ₹369.40 in Q3FY23 (October-December).

