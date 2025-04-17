Mint Market

A Ksheerasagar
Published17 Apr 2025, 03:34 PM IST
HDFC AMC Q4FY25 Results: Net profit improves 18% YoY to ₹638 crore; revenue jumps 30%(Pixabay)

HDFC Asset Management Company released its March quarter performance today, April 17, reporting a net profit of 638 crore, which is a 18% jump as compared to 540.84 crore reported in the same period last year. In the preceding December quarter, the company reported a net profit of 641.36 crore.

The revenue from operations in the March quarter came in at 901.36 crore, a 30% rise as compared to 695.43 crore posted in Q4FY24. While sequentially, the revenue came in lower, as the company in the December quarter reported a revenue of 934.63 crore.

(more to come)

 
First Published:17 Apr 2025, 03:34 PM IST
