HDFC AMC Q4FY25 Results: Net profit improves 18% YoY to ₹638 crore; revenue jumps 30%

HDFC Asset Management Company released its March quarter performance today, April 17, reporting a net profit of ₹638 crore, which is a 18% jump as compared to ₹540.84 crore reported in the same period last year. In the preceding December quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹641.36 crore.

The revenue from operations in the March quarter came in at ₹901.36 crore, a 30% rise as compared to 695.43 crore posted in Q4FY24. While sequentially, the revenue came in lower, as the company in the December quarter reported a revenue of ₹934.63 crore.