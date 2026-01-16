HDFC AMC share price jumps 4.5% on strong Q3 results 2026. Should you buy, sell or hold?

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) share price jumped over 4.5% to ₹2,668 apiece in Friday's trading session after the company reported strong third-quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

HDFC AMC stock opened at ₹2,6141 in the early morning session on Friday, as compared to the previous close of ₹2,554. At 9:35 am, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,692 on January 16.

Also Read | Jio Financial Services share price edges lower despite strong Q3 results 2026

HDFC AMC Q3 results FY26 highlights HDFC AMC reported a 19.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for Q3, rising to ₹769.42 crore compared with ₹641.36 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit grew 7% from ₹718.43 crore in Q2FY26.

Revenue from operations climbed 15% YoY to ₹1,075.10 crore from ₹934.63 crore a year earlier, while remaining largely flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis versus ₹1,027.40 crore in the July–September quarter.

Operating profit from the core business also increased 15% YoY to ₹855.7 crore, up from ₹747.2 crore. Total assets under management stood at ₹9.21 lakh crore in Q3FY26, reflecting a 5% QoQ rise and a 19% YoY increase.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, HDFC AMC posted a 23% year-on-year rise in profit after tax to ₹2,236 crore, compared with ₹1,822 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the period increased 18% to ₹3,068 crore from ₹2,597 crore a year earlier.

“ HDFC AMC continues to maintain consistent leadership in equity and equity-oriented schemes. It is noteworthy how the company continued to minimise the impact of telescopic pricing, despite the rise in AUM, through a favourable mix and selective rationalisation of distribution payouts,” said brokerage firm InCred Equities in a note.

HDFC AMC share price - Should you buy, sell or hold? The brokerage firm has maintained its ‘hold’ rating on HDFC AMC stock, with a lower target price of ₹2,600, saying that the valuation is stretched.

“ We remain positive on inflows and market share gains; however, we believe that the valuation is stretched and thus maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a lower target price of Rs2,600 (Rs2,700 earlier) valuing it at 26x FY28F EPS,” the firm said.

Also Read | Reliance shares trade flat as investors await Q3FY26 results today

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has also reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹3,200. The brokerage firm said that the HDFC AMC remains a strong player in the mutual fund industry, backed by robust financial performance, steady AUM growth, cost efficiency, and a strong retail presence. Despite short-term market volatilities, the company’s long-term fundamentals remain solid.

“ We broadly maintain our earnings estimates for FY26/FY27/FY28. We expect a 16% CAGR each in revenue/EBITDA/PAT and an 18% AUM CAGR over FY25-28E. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR3,200 (premised on 42x FY28E core EPS),” the firm said in a note.

HDFC AMC shares are listed on both BSE and NSE. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹2,965 on October 10, 2025 and a 52-week low of 1,762.53 on April 7, 2025.