HDFC AMC share price jumps 4.5% on strong Q3 results 2026. Should you buy, sell or hold?

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) share price jumped over 4.5% to ₹2,668 apiece in Friday's trading session after the company reported strong third-quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
HDFC AMC stock opened at ₹2,6141 in the early morning session on Friday, as compared to the previous close of ₹2,554. At 9:35 am, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,692 on January 16.
HDFC AMC reported a 19.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for Q3, rising to ₹769.42 crore compared with ₹641.36 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit grew 7% from ₹718.43 crore in Q2FY26.
Revenue from operations climbed 15% YoY to ₹1,075.10 crore from ₹934.63 crore a year earlier, while remaining largely flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis versus ₹1,027.40 crore in the July–September quarter.
Operating profit from the core business also increased 15% YoY to ₹855.7 crore, up from ₹747.2 crore. Total assets under management stood at ₹9.21 lakh crore in Q3FY26, reflecting a 5% QoQ rise and a 19% YoY increase.
For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, HDFC AMC posted a 23% year-on-year rise in profit after tax to ₹2,236 crore, compared with ₹1,822 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the period increased 18% to ₹3,068 crore from ₹2,597 crore a year earlier.
“ HDFC AMC continues to maintain consistent leadership in equity and equity-oriented schemes. It is noteworthy how the company continued to minimise the impact of telescopic pricing, despite the rise in AUM, through a favourable mix and selective rationalisation of distribution payouts,” said brokerage firm InCred Equities in a note.
The brokerage firm has maintained its ‘hold’ rating on HDFC AMC stock, with a lower target price of ₹2,600, saying that the valuation is stretched.
“ We remain positive on inflows and market share gains; however, we believe that the valuation is stretched and thus maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a lower target price of Rs2,600 (Rs2,700 earlier) valuing it at 26x FY28F EPS,” the firm said.
Meanwhile, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has also reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹3,200. The brokerage firm said that the HDFC AMC remains a strong player in the mutual fund industry, backed by robust financial performance, steady AUM growth, cost efficiency, and a strong retail presence. Despite short-term market volatilities, the company’s long-term fundamentals remain solid.
“ We broadly maintain our earnings estimates for FY26/FY27/FY28. We expect a 16% CAGR each in revenue/EBITDA/PAT and an 18% AUM CAGR over FY25-28E. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR3,200 (premised on 42x FY28E core EPS),” the firm said in a note.
HDFC AMC shares are listed on both BSE and NSE. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹2,965 on October 10, 2025 and a 52-week low of 1,762.53 on April 7, 2025.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.