HDFC AMC share price slips ahead of HDFC AMC Q4 results1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:07 AM IST
- For the three months that ended in December 2022, the asset management company's earnings after tax (PAT) increased nominally by 3% to ₹369.5 crore
Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (AMC) was down nearly 1% on Tuesday early trade ahead of Q4FY23 earnings result. The stock slipped over a 1% at 9:30 IST.
