Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (AMC) was down nearly 1% on Tuesday early trade ahead of Q4FY23 earnings result. The stock slipped over a 1% at 9:30 IST.

On Monday, shares of the mutual fund company, closed 0.4% higher at ₹1,774.80 per share on BSE.

For the three months that ended in December 2022, the asset management company's earnings after tax (PAT) increased nominally by 3% to ₹369.5 crore.

In comparison to the same period in FY22, its overall revenue increased by 4% to ₹663 crore in the quarter that ended in December, from ₹635.9 crore.