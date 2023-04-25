Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  HDFC AMC share price slips ahead of HDFC AMC Q4 results
Back

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (AMC) was down nearly 1% on Tuesday early trade ahead of Q4FY23 earnings result. The stock slipped over a 1% at 9:30 IST.

On Monday, shares of the mutual fund company, closed 0.4% higher at 1,774.80 per share on BSE.

For the three months that ended in December 2022, the asset management company's earnings after tax (PAT) increased nominally by 3% to 369.5 crore.

In comparison to the same period in FY22, its overall revenue increased by 4% to 663 crore in the quarter that ended in December, from 635.9 crore.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout