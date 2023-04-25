Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  HDFC AMC share price slips ahead of HDFC AMC Q4 results

HDFC AMC share price slips ahead of HDFC AMC Q4 results

1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram
Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (AMC) was down nearly 1% on Tuesday early trade ahead of Q4FY23 earnings result

  • For the three months that ended in December 2022, the asset management company's earnings after tax (PAT) increased nominally by 3% to 369.5 crore

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (AMC) was down nearly 1% on Tuesday early trade ahead of Q4FY23 earnings result. The stock slipped over a 1% at 9:30 IST.

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (AMC) was down nearly 1% on Tuesday early trade ahead of Q4FY23 earnings result. The stock slipped over a 1% at 9:30 IST.

On Monday, shares of the mutual fund company, closed 0.4% higher at 1,774.80 per share on BSE.

On Monday, shares of the mutual fund company, closed 0.4% higher at 1,774.80 per share on BSE.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

For the three months that ended in December 2022, the asset management company's earnings after tax (PAT) increased nominally by 3% to 369.5 crore.

In comparison to the same period in FY22, its overall revenue increased by 4% to 663 crore in the quarter that ended in December, from 635.9 crore.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.