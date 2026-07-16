HDFC AMC share price slips over 5% after Q1 results. Opportunity to buy?

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) share price declined over 5% in early trade on Thursday after the company reported its Q1 results. HDFC AMC shares fell as much as 5.27% to ₹2,586.60 apiece on the BSE.
HDFC AMC reported 12% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹837.13 crore for first quarter of FY27, driven by strong operational revenue. The company had posted a net profit of ₹747.55 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.
The asset management firm’s revenue from operations in Q1FY27 grew 13.6% to ₹1,099.72 crore from ₹968.15 crore, YoY.
HDFC AMC’s Assets Under Management (AUM) rose to ₹9.35 lakh crore from ₹8.3 lakh crore.
HDFC AMC continues to deliver a healthy operating performance, supported by resilient equity inflows, sustained SIP momentum and a superior equity-oriented AUM mix, analysts said.
“While market share was impacted by MTM movements and debt fund redemptions in the near term, the company continues to outpace the industry in individual investor additions and systematic flows. We believe the expanding product bouquet across mutual funds, ETFs, PMS, SIFs and alternative investments, coupled with continued distribution expansion, positions the company well to capture long-term growth opportunities,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The brokerage firm has raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates to factor in higher yield assumptions and other income, partially offset by higher employee costs. It expects HDFC AMC to deliver 15% CAGR in revenue, EBITDA, and PAT each, alongside ~15% AUM growth over FY26-28.
Motilal Oswal reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC AMC shares and raised the target price to ₹3,300 apiece, based on 44x FY28E core EPS.
Centrum Broking noted Q1FY27 was a healthy quarter for HDFC AMC and revised its AUM estimates.
It expects the company’s Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM) to grow at a 17% CAGR over FY26–FY29, with the equity segment outpacing at an 18% CAGR. It forecasts both PAT and core PAT to deliver a 13% CAGR over the same period.
Centrum Broking maintained a ‘Buy’ call and raised HDFC AMC share price target to ₹3,340 from ₹3,145 earlier.
HDFC AMC share price has fallen over 2% in one month and has dropped 3% in one year. The stock has gained 27% in two years and has rallied 119% over the past three years.
At 9:50 AM, HDFC AMC share price was trading 4.28% lower at ₹2,613.95 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.