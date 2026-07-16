HDFC AMC share price slips over 5% after Q1 results. Opportunity to buy?

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) share price declined over 5% in early trade on Thursday after the company reported its Q1 results. HDFC AMC shares fell as much as 5.27% to ₹2,586.60 apiece on the BSE.

HDFC AMC reported 12% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹837.13 crore for first quarter of FY27, driven by strong operational revenue. The company had posted a net profit of ₹747.55 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

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The asset management firm’s revenue from operations in Q1FY27 grew 13.6% to ₹1,099.72 crore from ₹968.15 crore, YoY.

HDFC AMC’s Assets Under Management (AUM) rose to ₹9.35 lakh crore from ₹8.3 lakh crore.

Should you buy, sell or hold HDFC AMC shares after Q1 results? HDFC AMC continues to deliver a healthy operating performance, supported by resilient equity inflows, sustained SIP momentum and a superior equity-oriented AUM mix, analysts said.

“While market share was impacted by MTM movements and debt fund redemptions in the near term, the company continues to outpace the industry in individual investor additions and systematic flows. We believe the expanding product bouquet across mutual funds, ETFs, PMS, SIFs and alternative investments, coupled with continued distribution expansion, positions the company well to capture long-term growth opportunities,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

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The brokerage firm has raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates to factor in higher yield assumptions and other income, partially offset by higher employee costs. It expects HDFC AMC to deliver 15% CAGR in revenue, EBITDA, and PAT each, alongside ~15% AUM growth over FY26-28.

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Motilal Oswal reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC AMC shares and raised the target price to ₹3,300 apiece, based on 44x FY28E core EPS.

Centrum Broking noted Q1FY27 was a healthy quarter for HDFC AMC and revised its AUM estimates.

It expects the company’s Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM) to grow at a 17% CAGR over FY26–FY29, with the equity segment outpacing at an 18% CAGR. It forecasts both PAT and core PAT to deliver a 13% CAGR over the same period.

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Centrum Broking maintained a ‘Buy’ call and raised HDFC AMC share price target to ₹3,340 from ₹3,145 earlier.

HDFC AMC share price has fallen over 2% in one month and has dropped 3% in one year. The stock has gained 27% in two years and has rallied 119% over the past three years.

At 9:50 AM, HDFC AMC share price was trading 4.28% lower at ₹2,613.95 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.