The shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) rallied nearly 5.30 per cent to ₹4,070.05 on Wednesday's trading session after the company posted a 31 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹641 crore for the December quarter, compared to ₹488 crore in the same period last year.
The revenue from operations in Q3FY25 amounted to ₹935 crore, reflecting a 39 per cent increase compared to ₹671 crore recorded by the company in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
On a sequential basis, profit after tax (PAT) increased by 11 per cent compared to ₹577 crore reported in Q2FY25.
Additionally, revenue from operations grew by 5.3 per cent in comparison to ₹887 crore recorded during the July-September quarter.
The total income, which includes other income of ₹93.09 crore, amounted to ₹1,028 crore, rising from ₹1,058 crore in Q2FY25 and 814.18 crore in Q3FY24.
According to Trendlyne data, the stock's average target price is ₹4,870, indicating a potential upside of 26 per cent from its current market level. Out of 25 analysts, the consensus recommendation for the stock is a 'Buy'.
HDFC AMC shares have dropped by 15 per cent in the past month and 49 per cent over the last two years. The company's current market capitalization is ₹82,589 crore.
Brokerage firm InCred Equities has maintained ‘Hold’ rating on HDFC AMC with a lower target price of ₹4,200.
“We appreciate the strong scheme-wise delivery provided by the company which, in turn, resulted in a surge in equity funds’ AUM and an improvement in market share. However, we feel that most positives are already factored in the stock price and there is a limit to further upside. We feel that other AMC stocks offer a better risk-reward ratio. We retain our HOLD rating on HDFC AMC with a lower target price of Rs4,200 (Rs4,750 earlier) or ~27x FY26F EPS, largely due to the higher yield pressure that we now expect,” the firm said in a report.
