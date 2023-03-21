HDFC AMC stock rises 5% despite GQG Partners offloading ₹397 cr shares. What should investors know?1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 07:19 PM IST
Yadhu Ramachandran, Research Analyst at Geojit Financial Services said, though HDFC AMC’s financial growth is muted, the continuous focus on equity-oriented funds, new product launches, capturing new market share and steady yields are expected to enhance its performance in the near future.
HDFC's mutual fund company, HDFC AMC witnessed strong buying on Tuesday despite US-based GQG Partners offloading shares to the tune of ₹397 crore in a bulk deal. HDFC AMC stock rallied by at least 5% and settled near its day's high. Experts believe the company's future performance will be driven by equity-oriented funds, new product launches, new market share, and steady yields.
