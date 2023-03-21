HDFC's mutual fund company, HDFC AMC witnessed strong buying on Tuesday despite US-based GQG Partners offloading shares to the tune of ₹397 crore in a bulk deal. HDFC AMC stock rallied by at least 5% and settled near its day's high. Experts believe the company's future performance will be driven by equity-oriented funds, new product launches, new market share, and steady yields.

