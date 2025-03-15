Markets
HDFC Asset Management Co’s valuation cooled off despite a strong quarter. Time to reconsider?
Madhvendra 6 min read 15 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- HDFC AMC’s assets under management and operating profit had a strong showing in the December quarter. And yet, its valuation declined.
Asset management companies have been major beneficiaries of India’s rising equity penetration since the pandemic years. These stocks have delivered strong returns over the past two years and their assets under management (AUM) have surged more than 200% over the previous five years.
