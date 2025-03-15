HDFC AMC is the second-biggest player in the B-30 markets, which are locations beyond India’s top 30 markets and where mutual fund penetration is just starting to take off. This is evident from the fact that 19.2% of the company’s total monthly average AUM in the third quarter came from B-30 locations. Strong fund performance, new product launches, and a network of over 95,000 listed distributors helped it capture a large share of SIPs.