HDFC Bank ADR down over 8% after Q3FY24 results as Nifty 50 posts biggest single-day fall in 19 months
HDFC Bank ADR: The decline in ADRs comes after domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50, witnessed their biggest single-day percentage loss since June 2022 today dragged by across the board selling amid weak global cues
A day after announcing its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), the share price of HDFC Bank witnessed a sharp decline in its American Depository Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday, January 17. HDFC Bank ADRs crashed 8.4 per cent to $56 as of 9:30 pm (India) on Wednesday.
