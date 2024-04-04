HDFC Bank ADR rises 7% after Q4 updates lifts sentiments despite reduction in FII shareholding
HDFC Bank stock is likely to extend gains on Friday as its US-listed shares rose more than seven per cent overnight. HDFC Bank American Depository Receipts (ADR) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) was last up 6.21 per cent at $69.90, after India's biggest private lender's fourth quarter (Q4FY24) business updates lifted investor sentiments earlier today.
