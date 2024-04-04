HDFC Bank stock is likely to extend gains on Friday as its US-listed shares rose more than seven per cent overnight. HDFC Bank American Depository Receipts (ADR) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) was last up 6.21 per cent at $69.90, after India's biggest private lender's fourth quarter (Q4FY24) business updates lifted investor sentiments earlier today.

However, this came despite shareholding data revealed that the ownership of foreign institutional investors (FII) in HDFC Bank declined during the the March 2024 quarter. The FII ownership in HDFC Bank dropped to 47.83 per cent in March 2024 quarter from 52.39 per cent in the December quarter.

An American Depositary Receipt or ADR is like a special certificate issued by a US bank, and it represents the shares of a foreign company. These ADRs can be traded on US stock markets, just like regular shares of US companies.

HDFC Bank Share Price Today

On Thursday, shares of HDFC Bank opened at ₹1505 and rose around two per cent to hit an intra day high of ₹1529.85 against a 52-week high of ₹1,757.80 apiece on the BSE. Shares settled 3.06 per cent higher at ₹1,527.90 apiece on the BSE. In the past six months, HDFC Bank shares have given 6.25 per cent returns to investors and 5.5 per cent in the last one week alone.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!