Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  HDFC Bank ADR rises 7% after Q4 updates lifts sentiments despite reduction in FII shareholding

HDFC Bank ADR rises 7% after Q4 updates lifts sentiments despite reduction in FII shareholding

Nikita Prasad

HDFC Bank ADR on the NYSE was last up 6.21 per cent at $69.90, after India's biggest private lender's fourth quarter business updates lifted investor sentiments earlier today.

HDFC Bank shares rose more than three per cent after Q4 business updates

HDFC Bank stock is likely to extend gains on Friday as its US-listed shares rose more than seven per cent overnight. HDFC Bank American Depository Receipts (ADR) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) was last up 6.21 per cent at $69.90, after India's biggest private lender's fourth quarter (Q4FY24) business updates lifted investor sentiments earlier today.

However, this came despite shareholding data revealed that the ownership of foreign institutional investors (FII) in HDFC Bank declined during the the March 2024 quarter. The FII ownership in HDFC Bank dropped to 47.83 per cent in March 2024 quarter from 52.39 per cent in the December quarter.

An American Depositary Receipt or ADR is like a special certificate issued by a US bank, and it represents the shares of a foreign company. These ADRs can be traded on US stock markets, just like regular shares of US companies.

HDFC Bank Share Price Today

On Thursday, shares of HDFC Bank opened at 1505 and rose around two per cent to hit an intra day high of 1529.85 against a 52-week high of 1,757.80 apiece on the BSE. Shares settled 3.06 per cent higher at 1,527.90 apiece on the BSE. In the past six months, HDFC Bank shares have given 6.25 per cent returns to investors and 5.5 per cent in the last one week alone.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.