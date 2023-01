HDFC Bank's advances grew 19.5 % (YoY) to ₹15,070 billion as on December 31, 2022 versus ₹12,609 billion as on December 31, 2021; and a QoQ growth on around 1.8 % over ₹14,799 billion as on September 30, 2022.

“As per the Bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by around 21.5% over December 31, 2021 and around 5.0% over September 30, 2022; commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 30.0% over December 31, 2021 and around 5.0% over September 30, 2022; and corporate & other wholesale loans grew by around 20.0% over December 31, 2021 and were lower by around 1.0% over September 30, 2022," the bank informed the exchanges in an update.

Meanwhile, the bank’s deposits grew around 19.9% (YoY) to ₹17,335 billion as on December 31, 2022 as compared to ₹14,459 billion as of December 31, 2021. The deposits were up 3.6% (QoQ) over ₹16,734 billion as of September 30, 2022.

The Bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 44% as of December 31, 2022 versus 47.1% as on December 31, 2021 and 45.4% as on September 30, 2022.

“Retail deposits increased by around ₹ 670 billion during the quarter, and grew by around 21.5% over December 31, 2021 and around 5.0% over September 30, 2022; wholesale deposits grew by around 11.5% over December 31, 2021 and were lower by around 2.5% over September 30, 2022," said the bank.