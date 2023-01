HDFC Bank advances and deposits grow 19% for December quarter

“As per the Bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by around 21.5% over December 31, 2021 and around 5.0% over September 30, 2022; commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 30.0% over December 31, 2021 and around 5.0% over September 30, 2022; and corporate & other wholesale loans grew by around 20.0% over December 31, 2021 and were lower by around 1.0% over September 30, 2022," the bank informed the exchanges in an update.