HDFC Bank announces healthy double-digit growth in home loan business; stock up 2%
HDFC Bank announced that its home loan business experienced a stable and healthy double-digit YoY growth for two quarters, ending December 31, 2023. The growth in sales turnover has come on the back of a wider distribution network with a 3.6 percent sequential growth as of December 2023.
HDFC Bank's share price rose over 2 percent to ₹1413.30 in intra-day deals on Thursday, February 15 after the largest private sector lender informed in a press release that has witnessed healthy growth in its Home Loan Business post its merger with HDFC.
