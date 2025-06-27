HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv to Cipla: 10 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Stock Market Today: HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Cipla are among some of the key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, June 27.

Advertisement

The record deadline for these companies to determine the list of shareholders to receive dividends has also been set by these companies as today.

According to the T+1 settlement rule, investors who wished to take advantage of these companies' dividend announcements should have bought shares at least one day before the record date so that their names would appear on the list of eligible shareholders to collect dividends.

Dividend payout details. HDFC Bank Ltd.— Subject to shareholder approval, the Board of HDFC Bank had suggested a dividend of ₹22 per equity share of Re 1 each fully paid up (i.e., 2200%) for the fiscal year 2024–2025. Friday, June 27, 2025, was designated as the record date to determine the list of eligible shareholders who would receive the aforementioned payout.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finserv Ltd.—For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, the Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Re 1/- (100%) for each equity share with a face value of Re 1/-. If the shareholders approve the aforementioned dividend at the next Annual General Meeting, it will be credited or distributed by Tuesday, July 29, 2025, as per the company.

Cipla Ltd.— The company's board of directors had recommended a final dividend of ₹13/- per equity share for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, as well as a special dividend of ₹3/- per equity share to commemorate the company's 90th anniversary, bringing the total dividend to ₹16 per equity share (face value ₹2 each).

Advertisement

Some other key companies to trade Ex-dividend today Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.— The company had declared a dividend of ₹28 per share with a record date set as today.

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd. — Allied Blenders will also trade ex-dividend today for a dividend of ₹3.6 per share.

Syngene International Ltd — The company shares will trade ex-date today for a dividend of ₹1.25 per share.

Alufluoride Ltd. — The stock will trade ex-date today for a dividend of ₹3 per share.

Jayant Agro Organics—The company will trade ex-date today for a dividend of ₹2.5 per share.

Advertisement

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd — Maharashtra Scooters will trade ex-date today for a dividend ₹60 per share.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd. — RPG Life Sciences will trade ex-dividend today for a dividend ₹24/share.