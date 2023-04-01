HDFC Bank, BEL to JSW Steel: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommends 5 buy or sell stocks for next week2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 01:45 PM IST
- Buy or sell stocks: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has recommended five stocks to buy on Monday —HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Federal Bank and BEL
Buy or sell stocks: Following strong global sentiments and financial year end buying, Indian stock market broke out upward and ended with strong gains on Friday session. Nifty 50 index ended 279 points higher at 17,359 while BSE Sensex ascended over 1000 points and closed at 58,991 mark. Nifty Bank index finished 698 points north at 40,608 levels. In broad market, small-cap index shot up 1.35 per cent whereas mid-cap index surged to the tune of near one per cent on weekend session. In fact, Indian markets outperformed all other Asian markets on Friday.
