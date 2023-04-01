Stock market strategy for next week

Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities believes that immediate support for Nifty has now shifted at 17,200 whereas strong support is now placed at 17,050 levels. The IIFL Securities expert said that Nifty and Bank Nifty has given strong breakout after oscillating in a tight range for more than a week. On stocks to buy on Monday, Anuj Gupta recommended five stocks for next week and those five stock picks for next week are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Federal Bank and BEL.