Amid HDFC Bank CEO exit, the lingering poser on post-merger math

HDFC Bank’s news of a leadership reset briefly brought investor cheer on view that a new leader could help address concerns over alleged governance issues and regulatory lapses. Its shares rose nearly 2% intraday on Monday, the first trading day after the announcement of Sashidhar Jagdishan not seeking an extension as chief executive beyond his 26 October term. The stock then reversed course to close 1.5% lower, reflecting deeper concerns over India’s largest private-sector lender.
HDFC Bank’s news of a leadership reset briefly brought investor cheer on view that a new leader could help address concerns over alleged governance issues and regulatory lapses. Its shares rose nearly 2% intraday on Monday, the first trading day after the announcement of Sashidhar Jagdishan not seeking an extension as chief executive beyond his 26 October term. The stock then reversed course to close 1.5% lower, reflecting deeper concerns over India’s largest private-sector lender.
The one big challenge for Jagdishan’s successor will be to deliver on a merger whose promised benefits have been slow to show up.
Three years after mortgage giant HDFC Ltd was folded into the bank, margins and returns remain under pressure, the stock is down more than 28% this year, and investors are still waiting for the larger balance sheet to translate into stronger profitability and returns.
The leadership transition also comes after a turbulent few months for the bank, marked by the exits of former chairman Atanu Chakraborty and Sampath Kumar, (group head of branch banking), and controversies involving Credit Suisse AT-1 bonds, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation deposit and the alleged mis-selling of Carlisle’s Luxembourg Life Fund through the bank’s Dubai operations in 2019. Together with regulatory lapses and governance concerns, these have weighed on investor confidence.
Merger mayhem
Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said: “The CEO uncertainty at HDFC Bank is overshadowing a more fundamental issue: the bank’s post-merger economics have not played out as expected.” Merger synergies have been slower to materialize, while regulatory lapses and governance concerns have further dented investor confidence.
A 31 August report by PL Capital said that while the post-merger transition had impacted financials and the core earnings quality is now stabilizing, some fundamental issues remain unresolved. These include the balance sheet construct in terms of loan-to-deposit ratio, lower net interest margin (NIM) due to an unfavourable incremental loan mix weighing on core return on assets (RoA), and a gap between management guidance and the actual execution.
Nirav Karkera, head of research at W by Groww, also believes the HDFC merger has taken longer to be absorbed by the Street than expected. The hope now is that return on equity (ROE) will improve, as funding costs ease, followed by better guidance.
There are some early positives, said Karkera. High-cost funding bonds are coming up for maturity, which could help lower funding costs if refinanced cheaply. He said the FCNR (foreign currency non-resident) opportunity could provide another cushion, while HDB Financial Services, a key subsidiary, is also shaping up well, he said.
The road ahead is, however, not without bumps. He noted that the bank's CASA growth remains a challenge, and while asset quality is healthy, there is still room for improvement. More importantly, the benefits of the merger have been slower to come through on the lines of Street expectations.
That partly explains why the bank has been the worst performer among Nifty Bank constituents, Karkera said. A mix of the merger overhang, minor controversies, continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and earnings that have not improved enough to lift sentiment has kept the stock under pressure, he said.
FIIs ownership in the lender fell to 41.04% as of the June quarter from 52.37% in December quarter of 2023, BSE data showed.
Overall, Karkera termed the situation as “a rough patch” for the bank. "Most things that could have gone wrong have gone wrong,” he said, quickly adding that “nonetheless, that also supports the case for a healthier turnaround”.
According to Bloomberg data, 47 brokerage firms have a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, while two have a ‘hold’ call.
What could possibly change
Regarding the controversies surrounding the lender, Jefferies said in a research report on 31 August that “Interestingly, most of these happened before Sashi was appointed as a CEO… We will watch out if this leads to follow on exit among senior leaders of the bank. This can impact business and performance in the near term.”
The foreign brokerage expects the transition to weigh on revenue momentum from deposit mobilization and fees, prompting it to cut its FY27-29 earnings estimates by 3% each.
HDFC Bank saw several senior exits during Sashi’s tenure, including retail head Arvind Kapil (April 2024), CHRO Vinay Razdan (June 2025), group head Parag Rao (September 2025) and retail head Rahul Shukla (October 2025), said Rohan Mandora, associate director - equity research at Equirus Securities.
“The depth and stability of the senior-management bench under the new CEO will therefore be an important monitorable,” Mandora said.
What’s priced in
That said, Agrawal of SBI Securities believes much of the bad news has already been priced in. Any positive news around the new CEO could, therefore, become a trigger for a rise. While the management change may create some near-term uncertainty, he sees the development as a net positive over the longer term.
If the new CEO can improve the ROE while bringing down the bank's borrowing costs, the valuation gap with peers could narrow.
However, Agrawal expects HDFC Bank to continue trading at a discount to rival ICICI Bank.
As per Bloomberg data, HDFC Bank is currently trading at 13.79 times price-to-earnings, well below its five-year average of 18.26 times, indicating a significant valuation discount. The data shows ICICI Bank is currently trading at a multiple of 18.54, slightly higher than its five-year average P/E ratio of 17.98 times.
For investor confidence to return, the bank needs to show merger synergies sooner and get its post-merger balance sheet back to a more normal shape, said Mandora of Equirus. The incoming CEO may not need to make sweeping strategic changes; what matters more is sharper execution, focus and clear communication on what is happening and what can realistically be achieved, he said.
“In the near term, however, much will hinge on who takes the top job - whether the candidate comes from within or outside the organization, and, if external, whether they come from a private or public sector bank.”
Analysts see deputy managing director Kaizad Bharucha, who has been with the bank since 1995 and became a board member in 2014, as the leading internal contender to succeed Jagdishan, with many seeing him as an interim chief until a succession plan is cleared and vetted.
Another potential internal candidate is Jimmy Tata, the bank’s chief credit officer, who has been with HDFC Bank for more than three decades. The board is also expected to consider external candidates for the top job.
To be sure, the bank's pick needs to be cleared by the Reserve Bank of India.