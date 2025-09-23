HDFC Bank declares date to announce Q2 results 2025. Details here

India's largest private lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday, September 23, announced the board meeting date to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal 2025-26 (Q2 FY26).

The company said its board will meet on Saturday, October 18, to consider the Q2 results.

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited (“the Bank”) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter/half-year ending September 30, 2025,” HDFC Bank said in an exchange filing today.

It also announced that the window for trading in securities of the bank shall remain closed from Wednesday, September 24, 2025, to Monday, October 20, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the designated employees and their immediate relatives pursuant to the Bank’s share dealing code.

HDFC Bank Q1 results In the last quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, HDFC Bank had posted a 1.31% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹16,258 crore. However, its standalone profit stood at ₹18,155, higher than ₹16,174 crore a year ago.

The core net interest income (NII) growth moderated to 5% to ₹31,400 crore during the quarter, as the net interest margin (NIM) narrowed to 3.35% from 3.46% in the quarter-ago period amid a 6.7 per cent growth in gross advances.

The overall provisions jumped to ₹14,442 crore from ₹2,602 crore a year ago, the bank said, adding that this includes a floating provision of ₹9,000 crore.

The gross non-performing assets ratio inched up to 1.4% as of June 30 from 1.33% three months ago, largely because of cyclical reverses in the agricultural portfolio.

HDFC Bank share price trend HDFC Bank has seen strong gains in the last one year and in 2025 so far. The private bank's stock has jumped 9% in the past six months, 8% year-to-date (YTD) and 9% in a year.

As of 1.40 pm, HDFC Bank share price was trading marginally lower at ₹962.10, down 0.18%.