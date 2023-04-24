HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank: Which stocks to buy post results?

HDFC Bank: Total deposits stood at ₹1,883,395 crore in Q4FY23, up by 20.8% YoY. CASA deposits rose by 11.3% with savings account deposits at ₹562,493 crore and current account deposits at ₹273,496 crore. Time deposits were at t 1,047,406 crore, an increase of 29.6% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, resulting in CASA deposits comprising 44.4% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023.