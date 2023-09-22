HDFC Bank Mcap declines by ₹1 lakh crore in last 4 sessions, shares down over 6%; what lies ahead?3 min read 22 Sep 2023, 05:30 PM IST
HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1,557 against the previous close of ₹1,553.60 and fell 2.11 per cent to the level of ₹1,524 in Friday's trade.
HDFC Bank share price has fallen 6.11 per cent on the BSE and its market capitalisation (Mcap) had declined around ₹1 lakh crore in the last four trading sessions. Brokerage firms have expressed mixed views on the stock after the bank's analyst and institutional investor meeting was held earlier this week. Currently, HDFC Bank's Mcap stands at ₹11.59 lakh crore, according to BSE data.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started