HDFC Bank share price gained more than 3% on Thursday and the stock was largest gainer amongst Nifty-50 stocks. While the business updates provided by the HDFC Bank for the March quarter lifted the investor sentiments, The shareholding data at of HDFC Bank at the end of March '2024 also showed that there was decline in ownership by Foreign Institutional investors (FII) during the the March 2024 quarter. The FII ownership in HDFC Bank as of March quarter at 47.83%, declined from 52.39% in the December quarter. This is leading to expectations that there may be some balancing act and fresh buying seen by other Foreign Investors to compensate for the gap that has been created .

Meanwhile as per the HDFC Bank's business updates, deposits in Q4FY24 totaled about ₹23.80 lakh crore, up 7.5% sequentially and 26.4% year over year. Strong rise in retail deposits was also observed, at 27.8% YoY and 6.9% sequentially. Wholesale deposits increased by roughly 10.9% consecutively and 19.4% year over year. This also lifted the sentiments.

