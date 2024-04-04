Active Stocks
HDFC Bank: FII ownership declines to 47.8% in Q4 from 52.3% at the end Q3

Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Market today: HDFC Bank share price gains more than 3% and was largest gainer amongst Nifty-50 stocks The shareholding data at the end of March'2024 showed that FII ownership in HDFC Bank as of 31st March 2024 at 47.83%, has declined from 59.38% at the end of December quarter.

HDFC Bank: FII ownership declines to 47.83% in Q4 from 52.3% at the end Q3 (REUTERS)

HDFC Bank share price gained more than 3% on Thursday and the stock was largest gainer amongst Nifty-50 stocks. While the business updates provided by the HDFC Bank for the March quarter lifted the investor sentiments,  The shareholding data at of HDFC Bank at the end of March '2024  also showed that there was  decline in ownership by  Foreign Institutional investors (FII) during the the March 2024 quarter. The FII ownership in HDFC Bank as of March quarter at 47.83%, declined from 52.39% in the December quarter. This is leading to expectations that there may be some balancing act and fresh buying seen by other Foreign Investors  to compensate for the gap that has been created .

Meanwhile as per the HDFC Bank's business updates, deposits in Q4FY24 totaled about 23.80 lakh crore, up 7.5% sequentially and 26.4% year over year.  Strong rise in retail deposits was also observed, at 27.8% YoY and 6.9% sequentially. Wholesale deposits increased by roughly 10.9% consecutively and 19.4% year over year. This also lifted the sentiments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Published: 04 Apr 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Recommended For You
