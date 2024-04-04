HDFC Bank: FII ownership declines to 47.83% in Q4 from 52.3% at the end Q3

HDFC Bank share price gained more than 3% on Thursday and the stock was largest gainer amongst Nifty-50 stocks. While the business updates provided by the HDFC Bank for the March quarter lifted the investor sentiments, The shareholding data at of HDFC Bank at the end of March '2024 also showed that there was decline in ownership by Foreign Institutional investors (FII) during the the March 2024 quarter. The FII ownership in HDFC Bank as of March quarter at 47.83%, declined from 52.39% in the December quarter. This is leading to expectations that there may be some balancing act and fresh buying seen by other Foreign Investors to compensate for the gap that has been created .

