HDFC Bank first-ever bonus issue: Last day to buy shares of the private sector lender before 1:1 payout

The shares of HDFC Bank gained half a per cent on Monday to ₹1977.55 as investors rushed to secure holdings before the private sector lender’s first-ever bonus issue. Today marks the final day to purchase shares of the bank to qualify for the corporate action.

HDFC Bank had set Wednesday, August 27, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. However, with August 27 being a stock market holiday, the record date for HDFC Bank's bonus issue now stands as August 26.

“This has reference to our intimation dated July 19, 2025, wherein the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited (‘Bank’) had approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 equity share for every 1 equity share held by the shareholders as on the record date, i.e., August 27, 2025 (‘Record Date’), and also an increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Bank and a consequential amendment to the Memorandum of Association, subject to applicable approvals, including from the Members of the Bank,” HDFC Bank said in a stock exchange filing dated August 3.

Understanding Ex-Record Date This means only those holding the stock at the close of trading today will be entitled to receive bonus shares. The bank’s board of directors had approved the allotment on July 19, rewarding long-term investors.

Under India’s T+1 settlement system, investors need to purchase shares at least one trading session ahead of the record date to be eligible for the bonus issue. Buying on the record date will not allow the shares to reflect in demat accounts in time. As per the bank’s regulatory filing, the bonus shares are scheduled for allotment on or before September 18, 2025, and will become tradable from the next market session.

A bonus issue is the distribution of free shares to eligible shareholders. The share price typically adjusts in proportion to the bonus ratio at the ex-date, though the overall value of holdings remains unchanged.

HDFC Bank posts strong Q1 performance In its first-quarter results, HDFC Bank reported a profit after tax of ₹18,155.21 crore, marking a 12.24 per cent increase from ₹16,174.75 crore in the same period last fiscal. Interest income stood at ₹77,470 crore, up 6 per cent from ₹73,033 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, interest expenses rose 6.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹46,032.23 crore, compared to ₹43,196 crore in the previous fiscal.

HDFC Bank stock price trend HDFC Bank’s stock has lost 2 per cent in August after six consecutive months of gains. It gained 1 per cent in July, 3 per cent in June, 1 per cent in May, 5 per cent in April, 5.5 per cent in March, and 2 per cent in February, but shed 4 per cent in January. Over the last one year, the stock has added 21 per cent. The lender hit its 52-week high of ₹2,036.30 in July 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹1,613.40 in October 2024.