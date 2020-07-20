HDFC Bank gains 5% on strong Q1 performance

"HDFC Bank has been able to deliver its usual earnings growth trajectory, the pandemic has induced volatility on certain operating parameters like fee income and opex and in turn has heavily dented loan origination across retail segments. Overall performance of the bank should remain steady expect the bank to offset near-term pressure on other income via tight control over opex as it maintains higher liquidity to navigate through the crisis," Analysts at Motilal Oswal said in a note. The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.