HDFC Bank gains 6% post March quarter results, analysts bullish

The bank’s net profit rose 17.72% year-on-year to ₹6,927.69 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20. Its net interest income increased 16.15% to ₹15,204.06 crore in Q4 against ₹13,089.49 crore a year ago.

At 0232 pm, shares of the bank were at ₹946.80 on the BSE, up 4% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was at 31,848.21, up around 1%.

Analysts have remained bullish on the stock but reduced earnings forecast going forward. Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd have trimmed earnings estimates further by 3% and 2% for FY21 and FY22 respectively, factoring in lower loan growth, higher loan loss provision (LLP), but partly offset by some cost rationalization.

The brokerage firm expects HDFC Bank to report lower return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) at 1.8% and 16% in FY21 respectively, but to normalise back to 1.9% and 17% by FY22.

“The impact of covid-19-led disruption was visible in cards and VF book. Factoring in prolonged business disruption and rising risk of economic recession weighing in on bank’s growth, mainly in retail, we trim our loan growth estimate for FY21 and FY22 to nearly historical low of 14% and 17%," said Emkay Global Financial Services.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose 12.70% to ₹12,649.97 crore as on 31 March 2020 as against ₹11,224.16 crore as on 31 March 2019. Post provision gross NPAs stood at 1.26% for the March quarter against 1.42% as on December 2019 quarter and 1.36% as on 31 March quarter.

"While these are still early days, we were surprised that the impact of covid-19 has not been as high as expected. The bank has indicated that only a small percentage (probably less than 10%) of eligible borrowers have so far opted for the moratorium but this could increase as the option to avail the benefit is available until May 31, 2020," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a note to clients.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd have tweaked other income estimates factoring in the current trends, which has resulted in 2% cut each in their FY21/FY22 earnings. “A strong liability franchise would support margins while higher liquidity levels would enable the bank to ride the current crisis and gain further market share. We, thus, estimate loan book and net profit to deliver CAGR of 16% and 17% over FY20-22. Management succession remains a big event to watch for," said the brokerage firm.

HDFC Bank also informed that pursuant to the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC), the board of directors of the bank finalized the names of three candidates for the position of MD and CEO of the bank.

