HDFC Bank Group stocks open in red post RBI's IndusInd Bank stake-buy nod
The RBI has approved HDFC Bank's proposal to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.50% in the paid-up share capital or voting rights of IndusInd Bank
Stock market today: Despite the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) approval of the HDFC Bank Group's plans to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.50 percent in the IndusInd Bank, shares of IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank are trading flat in the early morning session.
