Thinking about buying the dip in HDFC Bank? Here are the pros and cons.

HDFC Bank is one of the most recognised and respected names in corporate India. It’s the largest private sector bank in India by assets, and among the largest banks in the world by market capitalisation.
After its merger with HDFC Ltd in 2023, the combined entity became the world's seventh-most valuable bank, with about 120 million customers and more than 177,000 employees. As of 30 September 2026, it had 9,706 branches and 20,881 ATMs in 4,177 cities and towns, as well as 14,365 business correspondents.