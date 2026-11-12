Thinking about buying the dip in HDFC Bank? Here are the pros and cons.

HDFC Bank is one of the most recognised and respected names in corporate India. It’s the largest private sector bank in India by assets, and among the largest banks in the world by market capitalisation.
HDFC Bank is one of the most recognised and respected names in corporate India. It’s the largest private sector bank in India by assets, and among the largest banks in the world by market capitalisation.
After its merger with HDFC Ltd in 2023, the combined entity became the world's seventh-most valuable bank, with about 120 million customers and more than 177,000 employees. As of 30 September 2026, it had 9,706 branches and 20,881 ATMs in 4,177 cities and towns, as well as 14,365 business correspondents.
After its merger with HDFC Ltd in 2023, the combined entity became the world's seventh-most valuable bank, with about 120 million customers and more than 177,000 employees. As of 30 September 2026, it had 9,706 branches and 20,881 ATMs in 4,177 cities and towns, as well as 14,365 business correspondents.
The bank is heavily focused on technology and digital banking, including internet banking, phone banking, and mobile banking. Management’s main focus areas are retail banking, high-net-worth individuals, large corporations, public sector entities, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
How has the stock performed?
HDFC Bank stock has underperformed the Nifty 50 over the past year amid concerns of a growth slowdown and pressure on its net interest margin (NIM). These concerns are linked to the integration of HDFC Ltd with the bank, but management has made progress in mitigating these issues. Another concern is its slower long-term growth compared to its past, owing to its sheer size.
Yet another recent concern was the leadership transition. Anup Bagchi took over as CEO and managing director from Sashidhar Jagdishan on 27 October. Leadership issues were an overhang on the stock but with the transition now complete, the market may become bullish on the stock again, especially if the next quarterly results don’t come in below expectations, like in Q2FY26.
So, what is the outlook for the stock? Today, we will examine the pros and cons of investing in HDFC Bank.
HDFC Bank share price: one year
Pros
#1 Strong position in sector
The bank was established in Mumbai in August 1994. Over the years, it has built a strong brand reputation and customer loyalty. Its portfolio is comprehensive, catering to the banking needs of individuals and corporate customers alike. It is recognised for its strong asset quality, extensive branch network, robust technology platform, and consistent financial performance.
Its international operations comprise branches in Hong Kong, Bahrain, Dubai, and an IFSC banking unit in Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) City. It also has representative offices in Kenya, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London and Singapore.
#2 Excellent fundamentals
HDFC Bank has been one of the most consistent performers on Dalal Street, clocking a 20% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for over two decades. Net profit has expanded at a 19% CAGR over the past five years, with the NIM (%) in the mid-40s and the return on equity (RoE) averaging 14.7%.
In Q2FY26, net non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 0.37% of total advances. The gross NPA ratio was 1.11%. The bank's net NPA has never crossed 0.5% of total advances.
The balance sheet is strong, with a total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 18.87% against the regulatory requirement of 11.9%. The tier-1 CAR was a little over 17% in Q2FY26.
While the current account savings account (CASA) ratio is still below pre-merger levels, management indicated that the quality of deposit growth is improving, which should gradually reduce funding costs.
#3 Long-term growth prospects
Due to India's strong GDP growth, the bank’s long-term growth prospects are good at the macro level. At the micro level, low non-performing assets (NPAs), capable senior management, a strong market position, and the advantage of scale will hold it in good stead.
Management has said that internal productivity at the branch level is rising and that the bank will realize the benefits of the investments it has made in its various subsidiaries over the past five to six years.
Moving forward, HDFC Bank plans to deepen its customer base while stepping up engagement efforts, with a sharper focus on granular deposit mobilisation.
Cons
#1 Fierce competition
Competition in the Indian financial sector is intense and growing, with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) of all sizes vying to prove themselves. Smaller NBFCs are proving to be highly innovative and are giving the big banks a run for their money when it comes to lending.
Competition is only going to increase. Every large Indian bank, including HDFC Bank, will have to be nimble and open to innovation in the face of this. Any slip up could see growth slow down due to missed opportunities.
#2 Merger integration issues
The merger between HDFC Ltd was strategically sound over the long term but created several short-term challenges that affected the bank's valuation.
The two businesses operated very differently. HDFC Ltd was a housing finance company that primarily provided long-term home loans, often for 15-25 years. It funded these loans by borrowing from the bond market, banks, and other wholesale sources. It did not rely heavily on customer deposits.
But HDFC Bank funds most of its lending through savings accounts, current accounts, and fixed deposits. These deposits are generally a cheaper and more stable source of funding.
When the merger took place, HDFC Bank inherited HDFC Ltd's enormous home loan portfolio. Overnight, the bank's loans increased sharply, but the corresponding customer deposits did not. This created a funding mismatch.
The bank had to spend time "digesting" a massive corporate integration, prioritising getting its cash reserves and deposits back in balance over quick growth.
Before the HDFC Ltd merger, investors had become accustomed to double-digit net interest income (NII) and profit growth, so a single-digit increase in NII and net profit reinforced the view that merger-related funding pressures and lower margins were still weighing on earnings.
While this issue isn’t new and is being steadily addressed, investors’ patience has been tested.
#2 Highly regulated sector
Banks are perhaps the most regulated companies in the world. It’s no different in India. Large, systemically important banks like HDFC Bank have to operate under extreme scrutiny.
Navigating business risks associated with the regulatory environment is therefore a part-of-day to day management. If the bank faces any setback on this front, the stock price will react sharply.
Conclusion
With a well-diversified portfolio, excellent asset quality, and a focus on digital banking innovations, HDFC Bank has maintained its leadership in the Indian banking sector for many years.
Its ability to weather economic fluctuations and regulatory challenges, combined with a solid management team, makes it one of the favoured choices for investors.
However, it is important to remain mindful of external factors such as changes in interest rates, economic conditions, and regulatory policies, which can hinder the performance of any banking company. Investors also need to remain vigilant, conduct due diligence, pay attention to corporate governance, and keep up with market trends to ensure they make informed decisions.
You can also compare HDFC Bank with its peers on our website.
Investors should always evaluate a company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuations before making an investment decision.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com