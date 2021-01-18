HDFC Bank hits record high after Q3 net profit jumps over 18% YoY

Analysts at Emkay Global are betting on the lender's strong credit growth. "Overall credit growth remains healthy at 16% y-o-y, led by continued traction in the corporate book and some improvement in the retail non-auto book, including cards. The bank is in discussion with the RBI on a remedial plan to resolve the tech-outage issue but awaits a response as to when the regulator would lift restrictions on new card acquisition," it said in its post-earnings report.