HDFC Bank, ICICI, Axis, Kotak Bank shares volatile as Q3 results reflect margin pressures; here’s why banks are falling
Declining margins were a key concern among these lenders during the October-December quarter and analysts believe the margins to continue to remain under pressure going ahead.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, the top four private sector lenders in India have announced their December quarter earnings which were marked by higher provisions and lower margins.
