HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI among top banking picks as analysts say most negatives already priced in
Analysts are positive about banking stocks due to reasonable valuations, strong asset quality, and loan growth. Tight liquidity conditions and higher credit-deposit ratios pose challenges. Return ratios may not reverse significantly in the near term.
Most analysts are positive about the prospects of banking stocks as they believe their valuations are reasonable while the asset quality and loan growth of major banks remain strong.
