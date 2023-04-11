The banking sector is expected to report strong performance in the March quarter (Q4FY23) of fiscal 2022-23, led by healthy loan growth, margin improvement, and lower credit costs.

Deposits growth is gaining traction, however, growth is muted in low-cost CASA deposits while higher in term deposits as well as wholesale deposits barring HDFC Bank, said domestic brokerage house Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, adding, “We remain watchful on margin guidance going forward as we are closer to peaking of margins for banks."

According to domestic brokerage and research firm Prabhudas Lilladher, banks are expected to see better growth in core earnings at +10.5 per cent quarter on quarter (QoQ) to ₹496 billion compared to +3.8 per cent QoQ in previous quarter, mainly driven by lower provisions.

The brokerage expects NIM for banks to grow at a slower pace by 7 basis points QoQ to 4.2 per cent as compared to +23 bps in the previous quarter. ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank could be outliers on NIM expansion, Prabhudas Lilladher said.

It further said that provisions may decline by 8 bps QoQ to 79 bps. "Banks' PAT is expected to be at ₹528 billion (+4.8 per cent QoQ)," the brokerage said, picking ICICIB, SBI and DCB as its top picks. Key monitorable would be guidance on deposits and NIM, it said.

While brokerage Motilal Oswal expects a stable-positive bias in margins in 4QFY23, the rise in the cost of deposits and further rate hikes would influence the margin trajectory in FY24. Margins are likely to see some pressure in FY24, as per the brokerage.

Brokerages will also watch out for any change in the demand environment, given the challenging macro situation, elevated inflation, and a high base effect.

Below is the list of large, mid-tier, small private banks & PSBS to buy or hold -

Large Private Banks

HDFC Bank (Buy)

ICICI Bank (Buy)

Axis Bank (Buy)

Mid-Tier Private Banks

Kotak Mahindra Bank (Buy)

Indusind Bank (Buy)

Federal Bank (Buy)

Bandhan Bank (Neutral)

Small Private Banks

AU SFB (Buy)

CUBK (Hold)

DCB Bank (Buy/Neutral)

PSBs

SBI (Buy)

PNB (Buy)

BOI (Hold)

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Meghna Sen Business journalist tracking markets, companies, economy and crypto for Livemint. She has 6 years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghnasen08@gmail.com Read more from this author