HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank to IndusInd Bank — 4 Nifty Bank stocks give breakout today. Do you own any of them?
Breakout stocks: Four Nifty Bank shares HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank have given a fresh breakout on chart pattern, say experts
Breakout stocks: Amid Bank nifty index rising for the four straight sessions, four banking stocks listed in the index have given breakouts either on a closing basis or daily. According to stock market experts, those four breakout stocks listed in the Bank Nifty index are HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, and IndusInd Bank. They said that the market has taken an interest rate cut cue from the RBI monetary policy as the RBI Monetary Policy Committee is waiting for the US Fed to initiate a rate cut. They said that in the wake of interest rate cuts, banks will have more money for business leading to better quarterly numbers. They also said that RBI may reduce the repo rate by at least 100 bps by the end of FY25.
