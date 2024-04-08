Breakout stocks: Amid Bank nifty index rising for the four straight sessions, four banking stocks listed in the index have given breakouts either on a closing basis or daily. According to stock market experts, those four breakout stocks listed in the Bank Nifty index are HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, and IndusInd Bank. They said that the market has taken an interest rate cut cue from the RBI monetary policy as the RBI Monetary Policy Committee is waiting for the US Fed to initiate a rate cut. They said that in the wake of interest rate cuts, banks will have more money for business leading to better quarterly numbers. They also said that RBI may reduce the repo rate by at least 100 bps by the end of FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why Nifty Bank is skyrocketing? Speaking on the trigger for a huge surge in the Nifty Bank index, Sandeep Pandey, Founder of Basav Capital said, "On Friday, after the RBI monetary policy outcome became public, we witnessed sharp upside movement in the Bank Nifty index. Some of the index's heavy weights including HDFC Bank shares moved upside, which was enough to move the entire index northward. The reason for this rise in Bank Nifty despite nifty 50 and Sensex trading flat was RBI's monetary policy outcome. Even though the central bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent, it has dropped enough hint that it is following the US Federal Reserve to initiate interest rate cut."

Former Deputy Vice President of HDFC Bank, Sandeep Pandey went on to add that the Indian economy is better placed against the majority of the developed economies. Hence, once the interest rate cut cycle begins, it will be more sharper in India than in the US or any other developed economies. He said that the RBI may reduce repo rate by at least 100 bps by end of FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the wake of interest rate cut, the Indian Bank would have more liquidity for business, which may spurt their quarterly income. So, the market is factoring in that before the rate cut cycle begins as we all know very well that the high-interest rate regime has peaked out," Pandey said adding, "As most of the Nifty Bank stocks have already appreciated HDFC Bank share price moving northward is a good news for Bank Nifty as this one stock is enough to pull the entire index after its merger with HDFC Ltd. However, for big upside in HDFC Bank shares, the banking stock needs to sustain its business for the next few quarters after declaring a better-than-expected business update for the Q4FY24 quarter."

Breakout stocks today Speaking on the breakout stocks at Bank Nifty today, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, "HDFC Bank share price has given a breakout at ₹1,490 per share level on a closing basis whereas ICICI Bank share price gave a fresh breakout at ₹1,075 apiece level. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gave a fresh breakout at ₹1,505 apiece and it has now scaled to the tune of ₹1,800 apiece levels. Likewise, IndusInd Bank shares have given a fresh breakout at ₹1,540 per share level on the chart pattern."

HDFC Bank share price target Asked about which of these breakout stocks may give more returns to its shareholders, Anand Rathi expert said, "HDFC Bank share price is looking promising on the chart pattern. The Nifty Bank heavyweight is expected to touch ₹1,630 apiece level in the near term whereas it may touch ₹1,720 on sustaining above ₹1,630 apiece level. However, one can expect a strong upside in HDFC Bank shares, if the stock gives another breakout above ₹1,740 on a closing basis." he advised HDFC Bank shareholders to hold the scrip maintaining a stop loss at ₹1,430 apiece level. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Bank share price On the suggestion on ICICI Bank share price, Ganesh Dongre said, "ICICI Bank share price may go up to ₹1,115 to ₹1,120 apiece levels in short-term. ICICI Bank shareholders are advised to hold the scrip maintaining stop loss at ₹1,075 per share level. On breaching the ₹1,120 per share hurdle on a closing basis, ICICI Bank's share price may go up to ₹1,180 to ₹1,200 per share zone." He said that fresh investors can also buy ICICI Bank shares at current levels.

However, the Anand Rathi expert maintained that the other two breakout stocks have already exhausted and there can be some sharp correction in Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

