HDFC Bank, ITC to Havells: Eight stock bets of India's biggest FIIs you must know

Remaining sellers in eight of the 12 months of the calendar year 2025, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have inflicted a significant blow not only to the Indian stock market but also to the Indian rupee.

FIIs have sold Indian stocks worth $18,285 million on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, marking the worst year on record for foreign investment in Indian equity markets.

Domestic stock markets have recorded their worst relative performance in nearly three decades in the emerging market space so far in 2025, as per a Jefferies analysis. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has slumped to its all-time low of above 91 against the US dollar, highlighting the sway of FIIs in the Indian capital markets.

Here's a look at the top stock holdings of India's top 10 FIIs: 1. Government Of Singapore Government of Singapore is the biggest FII in the Indian market, publicly holding 57 stocks with a net worth of over ₹197,571.7 crore, according to data from Trendlyne. Its biggest stock holding is HDFC Bank.

It held 326,956,006 shares, representing a 2.5% stake in HDFC Bank as of the September quarter. This stake is worth ₹32,211.7 crore as of the last close.

2. Government Pension Fund Global Norway's sovereign wealth fund, Government Pension Fund Global, is the second-biggest Indian FII with investments worth ₹147,950.2 crore in the Indian stock market. Once again, its top pick also remains HDFC Bank at ₹17,290.6 crore.

During the September quarter, it held 175,379,335 shares of India's biggest private lender, translating into a 1.3% stake.

3. GQG Partners Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners has emerged as one of the biggest Indian FIIs, which shot to fame for its investments in Adani group stocks following the Hindenburg crisis. It currently holds a stake in 12 Indian stocks, with a total investment of ₹78,695.7 crore.

ITC remains its biggest bet, worth ₹18,870.5 crore. It held a 3.75% stake in the blue-chip FMCG stock as of the September quarter, as per Trendlyne.

4. Vanguard Fund The Vanguard Fund publicly holds 40 stocks with a net worth of over ₹66,677.8 crore. Among these stocks, HDFC Bank has emerged as its biggest bet, closely trailed by Infosys. As of the September quarter, Vanguard held 164,176,250 shares of HDFC Bank, or a 1.2% stake. Based on this quantity, its stake in HDFC Bank is valued at ₹16,184.5 crore.

Infosys is a close second with its stake in the IT behemoth worth ₹16,004.7 for the 2.6% stake that it holds.

5. Smallcap World Inc Smallcap World Inc is a global, actively managed American mutual fund by Capital Group. It holds 36 Indian stocks as of the last quarter that are worth ₹36,113.3 crore. Nearly a tenth of its value ( ₹3,312.1 crore) is parked in Max Healthcare, becoming its largest stock Indian holding.

6. Nalada Capital Nalanda India Fund, managed by Nalanda Capital, is a well-known Indian FII which publicly holds 23 stocks with a net worth of over ₹30,360.8 crore, showed the latest data from Trendlyne. Its top bet remains Havells.

Nalanda Indian Fund holds 25,820,184 shares of Havells India, representing a 4.1% stake, worth ₹3,660.3 crore, making the consumer electronics company its biggest bet.

7. Amansa Holdings Amansa Holdings Private Limited, a fund based in Singapore, is another major Indian FII, holding 26 Indian stocks worth around ₹19,741 crore. As of the last quarter, chemical company SRF was its biggest stock holding. It holds 9,170,929 shares of SRF, amounting to a 3.1% stake, worth ₹2,827.4 crore.

Meanwhile, Eicher Motors, Trent and Paytm are its other top bets.

8. Goldman Sachs India Goldman Sachs India, having a portfolio value of ₹9380 crore, has a stake in 49 Indian stocks. Among these, Navin Fluorine is its most valuable stock holding at ₹485 crore.

As of the September quarter, Goldman Sachs India stake in the chemical stock was 1.6% or 830,279 shares.

9. Malabar Investments Ranking among the top 10 FIIs, Malabar Investments' portfolio value is ₹5,617.7 crore. Among the 22 stocks that Malabar Investments holds, Neuland Laboratories is its biggest bet in terms of value.

Malabar Investments held 738,887 shares, representing a 5.8% stake, in Neuland as of the last fiscal. The stake is currently valued at ₹1180 crore.

10. Nomura India Nomura India holds 13 Indian stocks, which are worth ₹4,841 crore. Among these, AU Small Finance Bank remains its top stock bet at ₹1180.5 crore. As of the last quarter, Nomura held 11,970,071 shares of the SFB, representing a 1.6% stake.

