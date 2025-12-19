Mint Market
HDFC Bank, ITC to Havells: Eight stock bets of India's biggest FIIs you must know

Government of Singapore is the biggest FII in the Indian market, publicly holding 57 stocks with a net worth of over 197,571.7 crore, according to data from Trendlyne. Its biggest stock holding is HDFC Bank.

Saloni Goel
Updated19 Dec 2025, 04:38 PM IST
FIIs have sold Indian stocks worth $18,285 million on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
Remaining sellers in eight of the 12 months of the calendar year 2025, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have inflicted a significant blow not only to the Indian stock market but also to the Indian rupee.

FIIs have sold Indian stocks worth $18,285 million on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, marking the worst year on record for foreign investment in Indian equity markets.

Domestic stock markets have recorded their worst relative performance in nearly three decades in the emerging market space so far in 2025, as per a Jefferies analysis. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has slumped to its all-time low of above 91 against the US dollar, highlighting the sway of FIIs in the Indian capital markets.

Here's a look at the top stock holdings of India's top 10 FIIs:

1. Government Of Singapore

It held 326,956,006 shares, representing a 2.5% stake in HDFC Bank as of the September quarter. This stake is worth 32,211.7 crore as of the last close.

2. Government Pension Fund Global

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, Government Pension Fund Global, is the second-biggest Indian FII with investments worth 147,950.2 crore in the Indian stock market. Once again, its top pick also remains HDFC Bank at 17,290.6 crore.

During the September quarter, it held 175,379,335 shares of India's biggest private lender, translating into a 1.3% stake.

3. GQG Partners

Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners has emerged as one of the biggest Indian FIIs, which shot to fame for its investments in Adani group stocks following the Hindenburg crisis. It currently holds a stake in 12 Indian stocks, with a total investment of 78,695.7 crore.

ITC remains its biggest bet, worth 18,870.5 crore. It held a 3.75% stake in the blue-chip FMCG stock as of the September quarter, as per Trendlyne.

4. Vanguard Fund

The Vanguard Fund publicly holds 40 stocks with a net worth of over 66,677.8 crore. Among these stocks, HDFC Bank has emerged as its biggest bet, closely trailed by Infosys. As of the September quarter, Vanguard held 164,176,250 shares of HDFC Bank, or a 1.2% stake. Based on this quantity, its stake in HDFC Bank is valued at 16,184.5 crore.

Infosys is a close second with its stake in the IT behemoth worth 16,004.7 for the 2.6% stake that it holds.

5. Smallcap World Inc

Smallcap World Inc is a global, actively managed American mutual fund by Capital Group. It holds 36 Indian stocks as of the last quarter that are worth 36,113.3 crore. Nearly a tenth of its value ( 3,312.1 crore) is parked in Max Healthcare, becoming its largest stock Indian holding.

6. Nalada Capital

Nalanda India Fund, managed by Nalanda Capital, is a well-known Indian FII which publicly holds 23 stocks with a net worth of over 30,360.8 crore, showed the latest data from Trendlyne. Its top bet remains Havells.

Nalanda Indian Fund holds 25,820,184 shares of Havells India, representing a 4.1% stake, worth 3,660.3 crore, making the consumer electronics company its biggest bet.

7. Amansa Holdings

Amansa Holdings Private Limited, a fund based in Singapore, is another major Indian FII, holding 26 Indian stocks worth around 19,741 crore. As of the last quarter, chemical company SRF was its biggest stock holding. It holds 9,170,929 shares of SRF, amounting to a 3.1% stake, worth 2,827.4 crore.

Meanwhile, Eicher Motors, Trent and Paytm are its other top bets.

8. Goldman Sachs India

Goldman Sachs India, having a portfolio value of 9380 crore, has a stake in 49 Indian stocks. Among these, Navin Fluorine is its most valuable stock holding at 485 crore.

As of the September quarter, Goldman Sachs India stake in the chemical stock was 1.6% or 830,279 shares.

9. Malabar Investments

Ranking among the top 10 FIIs, Malabar Investments' portfolio value is 5,617.7 crore. Among the 22 stocks that Malabar Investments holds, Neuland Laboratories is its biggest bet in terms of value.

Malabar Investments held 738,887 shares, representing a 5.8% stake, in Neuland as of the last fiscal. The stake is currently valued at 1180 crore.

10. Nomura India

Nomura India holds 13 Indian stocks, which are worth 4,841 crore. Among these, AU Small Finance Bank remains its top stock bet at 1180.5 crore. As of the last quarter, Nomura held 11,970,071 shares of the SFB, representing a 1.6% stake.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
