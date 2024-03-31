HDFC Bank looking to sell its 100% stake in HDFC Education and Development Services; Details here
The lender announced in a regulatory filing on March 30 that it has engaged with an interested party through a binding term sheet, serving as the foundational bid to solicit counter offers from other interested parties.
HDFC Bank, the leading private sector lender in India, is seeking to divest its entire stake of 100% in HDFC Education and Development Services through the Swiss challenge method. The bank is currently in the process of selecting the final purchaser.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started