Shares of HDFC Bank were up +1.37% at 14:40 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. HDFC Bank shares traded +1.37% higher at ₹1000.45, giving it a market capitalization of ₹5,48,879.01 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.48% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 0.15%, ICICIBANK rose 2.06%, and BANKBARODA fell 0.82%.

At day's high, HDFC Bank shares rose as much as 1.83% to ₹1005.00, after opening at ₹988.00. HDFC Bank shares had closed at ₹986.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹975.40 to ₹1005.00 on BSE.

On BSE, HDFC Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹1304.1 on Dec 19, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹738.9 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, HDFC Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹826.00 to ₹1005.00 while in the last week, between ₹857.35 to ₹1005.00. 6.02 Lakh shares of HDFC Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, HDFC Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹29885.06 crore and profits of ₹6927.69 crore.

