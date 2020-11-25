HDFC Bank m-cap crosses 8 trillion for the first time

In intraday trading, shares of HDFC Bank touched a record high of ₹1,464 apiece on BSE, lifting its market capitalization to ₹8.02 trillion. The stock, however, erased all its gains at closing, in line with an overall decline in the stock markets due to profit booking. The scrip closed 2.5% lower at ₹1,402.65 apiece, giving it a market value of ₹7.72 trillion. So far this year, HDFC Bank has surged nearly 12%. Among analysts covering the stock, 50 have a buy rating, three have a hold rating and one has a sell rating, according to Bloomberg data.