HDFC Bank market cap crosses ₹14 lakh crore for the first time as stock hits fresh high

HDFC Bank's market capitalisation surpassed 14 lakh crore for the first time on November 28, with its stock reaching a new high of 1,836.05.

Saloni Goel
Published28 Nov 2024, 10:26 AM IST
HDFC Bank market cap crosses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14 lakh crore for the first time
HDFC Bank market cap crosses ₹14 lakh crore for the first time(REUTERS)

India's largest private lender HDFC Bank's market capitalisation topped 14 lakh crore for the first time on Thursday, November 28 as the stock rose to its fresh high of 1,836.05 today.

HDFC Bank's market cap touched 14.01 lakh crore but later slipped below this mark amid sharp profit-taking in the broader markets in late morning trade.

At 10.51 am, HDFC Bank share price was at 1,809.15, down 0.10 per cent against its previous close of 1,811. However, earlier today, the stock touched a fresh record high of 1,836.05 following a 1.4 per cent gain.

HDFC Bank is India's third most-valuable listed company after IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has a market cap of 15.60 lakh crore and Reliance Industries (RIL) with a market cap of 17.50 lakh crore.

More to come...

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 10:26 AM IST
