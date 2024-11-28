Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  HDFC Bank market cap crosses 14 lakh crore for the first time as stock hits fresh high

HDFC Bank market cap crosses ₹14 lakh crore for the first time as stock hits fresh high

Saloni Goel

HDFC Bank's market capitalisation surpassed 14 lakh crore for the first time on November 28, with its stock reaching a new high of 1,836.05.

HDFC Bank market cap crosses 14 lakh crore for the first time

India's largest private lender HDFC Bank's market capitalisation topped 14 lakh crore for the first time on Thursday, November 28 as the stock rose to its fresh high of 1,836.05 today.

HDFC Bank's market cap touched 14.01 lakh crore but later slipped below this mark amid sharp profit-taking in the broader markets in late morning trade.

At 10.51 am, HDFC Bank share price was at 1,809.15, down 0.10 per cent against its previous close of 1,811. However, earlier today, the stock touched a fresh record high of 1,836.05 following a 1.4 per cent gain.

HDFC Bank is India's third most-valuable listed company after IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has a market cap of 15.60 lakh crore and Reliance Industries (RIL) with a market cap of 17.50 lakh crore.

More to come...

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.