HDFC Bank market cap crosses 14 lakh crore for the first time

India's largest private lender HDFC Bank's market capitalisation topped ₹14 lakh crore for the first time on Thursday, November 28 as the stock rose to its fresh high of ₹1,836.05 today.

HDFC Bank's market cap touched ₹14.01 lakh crore but later slipped below this mark amid sharp profit-taking in the broader markets in late morning trade.

At 10.51 am, HDFC Bank share price was at ₹1,809.15, down 0.10 per cent against its previous close of ₹1,811. However, earlier today, the stock touched a fresh record high of ₹1,836.05 following a 1.4 per cent gain.

HDFC Bank is India's third most-valuable listed company after IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has a market cap of ₹15.60 lakh crore and Reliance Industries (RIL) with a market cap of ₹17.50 lakh crore.