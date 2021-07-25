Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HDFC Bank market cap fall 44,000 crore this week. Here are other top laggards

HDFC Bank market cap fall 44,000 crore this week. Here are other top laggards

The market valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled 43,578.18 crore to reach 7,97,422.67 crore.
1 min read . 10:27 AM IST PTI

In the top-10 list, Reliance Industries was at the top, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank

Six of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of 76,640.54 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggard.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 164.26 points or 0.30 per cent.

From the top-10 list, Reliance Industries Limited, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed erosion in their market capitalisation.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited eroded by 13,004.97 crore to 5,54,326.75 crore. HDFC's market valuation plunged 9,543.39 crore to 4,48,566.27 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped 5,392.88 crore to 3,41,634.86 crore.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries dropped by 4,184.03 crore to 13,34,579.57 crore and that of State Bank by 937.09 crore to 3,82,999.70 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys jumped 15,055.86 crore to 6,77,343.70 crore.

ICICI Bank added 11,370.14 crore to its valuation to 4,68,639.08 crore and Tata Consultancy Services witnessed a gain of 6,436.35 crore to 11,88,153.80 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance zoomed 3,190 crore to 3,73,000.18 crore.

In the top-10 list, Reliance Industries was at the top, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

