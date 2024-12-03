Markets
Three reasons HDFC Bank may turn around sooner than you think
Rahul Rao 4 min read 03 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- HDFC Bank hit an all-time high of ₹1,830, driven by superior asset quality, reducing LDR post-merger, MSCI inflows, mutual fund buying, and attractive valuations, signalling potential outperformance ahead.
HDFC Bank shares hit an all-time high of ₹1,830 apiece on 28 November. After trading in the ₹1,300- ₹1,700 range for nearly four years, a breakout in high volumes could be a telling sign.
